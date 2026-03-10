From the Global South to a shared future: Foreign journalists on China's diplomacy

People's Daily Online) 16:46, March 10, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a press conference on March 8 on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists on China's foreign policy and external relations.

Key terms such as "development," "cooperation," "peace," "a community with a shared future for humanity," "Global South," and "multilateralism" were frequently mentioned, presenting a multidimensional picture of China's diplomatic vision and priorities in the new era.

Several foreign journalists shared their on-site observations and perspectives on the conference's key themes.

