China's top legislature supports reform, development through high-quality legislation

Xinhua) 16:39, March 09, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, served and supported reform and development through high-quality legislation in the past year, according to a report.

The work report of the NPC Standing Committee was submitted on Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th NPC for deliberation.

In strengthening economic legislation, the NPC Standing Committee enacted the Private Sector Promotion Law last year, explicitly establishing the principles of impartial treatment, fair competition, equal protection, and common development, according to the report.

The NPC Standing Committee revised the Unfair Competition Law, which is instrumental in the development of a credit-based economy under the rule of law, the report said.

It also revised the Maritime Law, the Arbitration Law, and the Foreign Trade Law to further align with established international rules, thereby better serving high-standard opening up.

In advancing laws for social governance and public well-being, the NPC Standing Committee enacted the Law on Public Health Emergency Response and revised the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, according to the report.

To fortify legislation on national and public security, the NPC Standing Committee enacted the Atomic Energy Law to support research, development, and peaceful utilization of atomic energy in accordance with the law.

It also revised the Cybersecurity Law to enhance data security and personal information protection, the report said.

In exercising its oversight responsibilities, the NPC Standing Committee heard and deliberated on State Council reports on developing new quality productive forces and promoting the application of scientific and technological advances, so as to drive the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, according to the report.

It also enhanced oversight of fiscal and economic affairs and took concrete steps to carry out law enforcement inspections, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)