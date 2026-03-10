China's top legislature supports reform, development through quality legislation

Xinhua) 08:08, March 10, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, served and supported reform and development through high-quality legislation in the past year, according to a report.

The work report of the NPC Standing Committee was submitted on Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th NPC for deliberation.

In 2025, the NPC Standing Committee strengthened the implementation of the Constitution and enhanced compliance oversight, ensuring the unity of the rule of law, the report said.

Over the past year, the top legislature deliberated 40 draft laws, legal interpretations, and decisions and adopted 24 of them, including six new laws, 14 revised laws, one legal interpretation, and three decisions on legal matters and other significant issues. It also made decisions on the ratification of nine treaties and important agreements.

In strengthening economic legislation, the NPC Standing Committee enacted the Private Sector Promotion Law last year, explicitly establishing the principles of impartial treatment, fair competition, equal protection, and common development, according to the report.

The NPC Standing Committee revised the Unfair Competition Law, which is instrumental in the development of a credit-based economy under the rule of law, and revised the Maritime Law, the Arbitration Law, and the Foreign Trade Law to further align with established international rules, thereby better serving high-standard opening up.

In advancing laws for social governance and public well-being, the top legislature enacted the Law on Public Health Emergency Response and revised the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, according to the report.

In fortifying legislation on national and public security, the NPC Standing Committee enacted the Atomic Energy Law to support research, development, and peaceful utilization of atomic energy in accordance with the law, and revised the Cybersecurity Law to enhance data security and personal information protection, the report said.

The top legislature exercised its oversight responsibilities. It heard and deliberated on State Council reports on developing new quality productive forces and promoting the application of scientific and technological advances, so as to drive the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, according to the report.

It also enhanced oversight of fiscal and economic affairs and took concrete steps to carry out law enforcement inspections, the report said.

2026 PLAN

The report also unveiled the work plan of the top legislature for 2026. The NPC Standing Committee will promote the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution and improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.

It will advance the formulation of a state-owned assets law, as part of efforts to develop a high-standard socialist market economy, according to the report.

To accelerate the development of a financially strong nation, the NPC Standing Committee will advance the formulation of laws on finance and financial stability, the report said.

To advance national anti-corruption legislation, the top legislature will make a law on combating cross-border corruption, the report said, adding that it will also advance the formulation of a law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection.

The NPC Standing Committee will strengthen research on legislation in artificial intelligence and other sectors.

The top legislature also vowed to enhance the targeting and effectiveness of oversight, support deputies in the lawful performance of their duties, and pursue vigorous international engagement, among others.

