From the grassroots | A dedicated electrician's duty notebook
(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 10, 2026
Open the notebook of Qian Haijun, a national people's congress deputy and master electrician, and you will find not only records of his 37 years of dedicated service on the job, but also every detail of his over two decades of helping neighbors. From fixing lights and home appliances to chatting with the elderly, doing housework, and even taking them to the hospital late at night, he has written down and kept in his heart the well‑being of elderly neighbors. This year, he brought his duty notebook to the two sessions, where he is calling on all of society to care more for the elderly and help them better share in today's digital life.
