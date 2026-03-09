Xi's stories: Strengthening the seed industry to advance agriculture

(People's Daily App) 15:04, March 09, 2026

On the afternoon of March 5, President Xi Jinping took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing.

(Photo: Xinhua)

When deputy Gao Derong, a researcher at an institute under the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, began speaking, Xi smiled and asked, "Did you appear on TV today? I remember your name."

Earlier that morning, Gao had shared his 30-year dedication to wheat breeding when attending a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th NPC. He described his lifelong mission: developing high-yield, disease-resistant wheat varieties for China.

Xi listened intently, asking, "How widely have your wheat varieties been promoted?" "Which regions are prone to wheat scab, and which ones suffer the most from it?"

He emphasized the seed industry's importance, stating, "The seed industry is crucial – we must strengthen it to advance agriculture."

