Xi's stories: Strengthening the seed industry to advance agriculture
On the afternoon of March 5, President Xi Jinping took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing.
(Photo: Xinhua)
When deputy Gao Derong, a researcher at an institute under the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, began speaking, Xi smiled and asked, "Did you appear on TV today? I remember your name."
Earlier that morning, Gao had shared his 30-year dedication to wheat breeding when attending a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th NPC. He described his lifelong mission: developing high-yield, disease-resistant wheat varieties for China.
Xi listened intently, asking, "How widely have your wheat varieties been promoted?" "Which regions are prone to wheat scab, and which ones suffer the most from it?"
He emphasized the seed industry's importance, stating, "The seed industry is crucial – we must strengthen it to advance agriculture."
Photos
Related Stories
- Ministers give interviews after 2nd plenary meeting of 4th session of 14th NPC
- China's foreign-related case rulings jump
- China to further crack down on telecom fraud crimes: top procuratorate
- China steps up judicial protection of IPRs
- China intensifies crackdown on crimes involving new-type drugs
- China maintains zero tolerance to crimes against minors
- China's national legislature holds second plenary meeting
- China steps up judicial efforts to combat serious violent crimes
- China to advance formulation of law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection
- China to strengthen research on AI legislation
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.