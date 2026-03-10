A friendship spanning 40 years

(People's Daily App) 10:56, March 10, 2026

During the Spring Festival marking the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Horse, President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from friends in Iowa, USA, with a greeting card, extending festive wishes. In 1985, Xi, then party secretary of Zhengding county, made his first visit to the US and met Iowa resident Luca Berrone. People's Daily has often interviewed Berrone, and he has often recalled his 40-year friendship with the president.

