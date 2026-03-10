A friendship spanning 40 years
(People's Daily App) 10:56, March 10, 2026
During the Spring Festival marking the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Horse, President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from friends in Iowa, USA, with a greeting card, extending festive wishes. In 1985, Xi, then party secretary of Zhengding county, made his first visit to the US and met Iowa resident Luca Berrone. People's Daily has often interviewed Berrone, and he has often recalled his 40-year friendship with the president.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations to Portugal's new president Antonio Jose Seguro
- Xi's stories: Building a Healthy China by empowering remote communities
- Xi's stories: Sports powerhouse signals national greatness
- Xi attends meeting of military delegation at annual legislative session
- Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session
- Deliberation with deputies stresses rural vitalization
- Charting a course for China's growth with new quality productive forces
- How China's green drive powers global sustainable development
- Xi stresses enhancing political loyalty in military to advance defense modernization
- Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.