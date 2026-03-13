Xi replies to letter from teachers, students of Chinese language class at French international school

Xinhua) 08:07, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from teachers and students of the Chinese language class at an international school in France's Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, extending his best wishes to them as well as all the teachers and students of the school.

Xi said that the Chinese language carries the legacy of the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and each Chinese character embodies profound historical wisdom. Learning Chinese not only helps one understand both the ancient yet modern China, but also helps build a bridge to a brighter future for China and France, he said.

He extended a warm welcome to the teachers and students, as well as to more French and European youth, to come to China to study, visit and travel, experiencing firsthand a real, multidimensional, open and progressive China and making the Chinese language their lifelong companion.

Noting that this year is the Year of the Horse in the Chinese lunar calendar, Xi said the horse symbolizes resilience, courage and ambition, and expressed hope that the students will take the lead and become pillars of China-France and China-Europe friendship and cooperation.

Recently, representatives of teachers and students from the Chinese language class at the international school in France's Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur wrote to Xi, sharing their experiences of learning Chinese and their love for Chinese culture, and expressing their strong willingness to enhance exchanges between Chinese and French youth and to deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)