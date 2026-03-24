Xi visits Xiong'an campus of Beijing No. 4 High School

(People's Daily App) 10:35, March 24, 2026

President Xi Jinping visited the Xiong'an campus of Beijing No. 4 High School during his inspection of the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei Province on Monday. Xi encouraged students to pursue excellence and become an outstanding generation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)