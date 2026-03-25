Japanese official vows to prevent recurrence after forced entry at Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 16:48, March 25, 2026

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday it was regrettable that a member of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) unlawfully broke into the Chinese embassy in Japan, pledging that the government will take measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Kihara said that the government will respond appropriately in accordance with relevant international and domestic laws and in cooperation with related ministries.

"It is truly regrettable that an SDF member expected to comply with the law has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful entry," Kihara said.

He added that police have strengthened security around the embassy, and further measures will be taken in accordance with the investigation findings.

According to the Chinese embassy in Japan, a man claiming to be "an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces" forcibly broke into the embassy by climbing over a wall on Tuesday morning, threatening to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.

The embassy has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Japanese side, demanding that Japan provide a responsible explanation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)