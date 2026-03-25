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China lodges protest with Japan over textbooks
(Xinhua) 16:24, March 25, 2026
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged a serious protest with the Japanese side over the distorted narratives related to history in Japan's textbooks to be used by high-school students from 2027, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
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