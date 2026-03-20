China urges Japan not to go further down wrong path: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the Japanese side to reflect on and correct its mistakes, change its course, and refrain from going further down the wrong path, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about a report issued by U.S. intelligence agencies. According to the report, Japan has shown a significant shift from its previous rhetoric on Taiwan. However, the Japanese government said its position on how it determines an existential threat has not changed.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan blatantly interfered in China's internal affairs, revealed Japan's ambition of attempting armed intervention in the Taiwan question, and threatened the use of force against China, Lin said, adding that China has repeatedly stated its solemn position in this regard.

The report indicates that the international community is increasingly aware of the malicious nature and impact of Takaichi's remarks, and remains vigilant in light of the dangerous moves revealing Japan's active provocation, said the spokesperson.

He noted that it is hard for Japan to justify itself, and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community, by merely claiming that its position has not changed.

"China urges the Japanese side to reflect on and correct its mistakes, change its course, take concrete actions to implement the four political documents between China and Japan, stick to its own commitments, abide by the pacifist provisions in the Japanese Constitution, and not to go further down the wrong path," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)