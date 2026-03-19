Visitors to Japan from Chinese mainland drop 54.1 pct in Jan.-Feb.

Xinhua) 09:58, March 19, 2026

TOKYO, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of visitors to Japan from the Chinese mainland fell 54.1 percent year on year in the first two months of 2026, government data showed Wednesday.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the figure dropped 60.7 percent in January and 45.2 percent in February compared with the same periods last year.

Since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made provocative and erroneous remarks on Taiwan last November, the number of Chinese mainland tourists to Japan has continued to fall, weighing on multiple sectors of the Japanese economy, including retail, accommodation, and food services.

Figures from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that new job openings in the accommodation and food service industry fell sharply by 13.8 percent year on year in January. A ministry official said that some sectors have begun to curb recruitment due to the decrease in Chinese tourists.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)