China urges Japan to properly handle issue of forced conscription of "comfort women"

Xinhua) 16:23, March 11, 2026

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to do serious soul-searching on its history of aggression and properly handle issues left over from history including the forced conscription of "comfort women" with an honest and responsible attitude, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about reports that experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council have expressed grave concern at Japan's denial of the right to truth, justice and reparation of "comfort women" survivors, and called on Japan to make apologies and full compensation, and preserve relevant historical accounts in textbooks.

