Home>>
China urges Japan to properly handle issue of forced conscription of "comfort women"
(Xinhua) 16:23, March 11, 2026
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to do serious soul-searching on its history of aggression and properly handle issues left over from history including the forced conscription of "comfort women" with an honest and responsible attitude, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about reports that experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council have expressed grave concern at Japan's denial of the right to truth, justice and reparation of "comfort women" survivors, and called on Japan to make apologies and full compensation, and preserve relevant historical accounts in textbooks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on Taiwan question: spokesperson
- China warns Japan against "reckless" moves toward neo-militarism
- China says export control measures targeting certain Japanese entities are justified
- Chinese representative sternly refutes unwarranted accusations by Japan
- China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.