Chinese embassy strongly protests over forced intrusion by Japanese outlaw

Xinhua) 10:21, March 25, 2026

TOKYO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Japan lodged solemn representations and strong protests with the Japanese side after a Japanese outlaw forcibly broke into the embassy on Tuesday, demanding that Japan provide a responsible explanation.

According to the embassy, a man claiming to be "an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces" forcibly broke into the embassy by climbing over the wall on Tuesday morning, threatening to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.

The incident seriously violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and posed a grave threat to the safety of embassy staff and premises, constituting an act of extremely serious nature and impact, the embassy said.

The situation once again demonstrates the rampant spread of far-right ideology and forces in Japan, and the dangers posed by the unchecked expansion of the Self-Defense Forces, which must raise high vigilance within the international community.

The embassy said it has lodged solemn representations and strong protests with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging the Japanese side to immediately conduct a thorough investigation, severely punish those involved, and provide a responsible explanation to the Chinese side.

It also called on Japan to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel and premises, as well as Chinese citizens in the country, and to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)