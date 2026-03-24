Home>>
China deeply shocked by forcible entry into Chinese embassy in Japan by Japanese outlaw: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:46, March 24, 2026
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply shocked that an outlaw claiming to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces forcibly broke into the Chinese embassy in Japan by climbing over the wall, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
Lin said that China has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Japanese side.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges Japan not to go further down wrong path: spokesperson
- Visitors to Japan from Chinese mainland drop 54.1 pct in Jan.-Feb.
- China urges Japan to properly handle issue of forced conscription of "comfort women"
- China firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on Taiwan question: spokesperson
- China warns Japan against "reckless" moves toward neo-militarism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.