China deeply shocked by forcible entry into Chinese embassy in Japan by Japanese outlaw: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:46, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply shocked that an outlaw claiming to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces forcibly broke into the Chinese embassy in Japan by climbing over the wall, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin said that China has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Japanese side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)