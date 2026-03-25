China again urges Japan to thoroughly investigate intruder into Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 16:06, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China once again urges the Japanese side to investigate immediately and thoroughly the incident in which an individual broke into the Chinese Embassy in Japan, punish the perpetrator and fully account for the incident, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)