China warns Philippines to cease infringement, provocations in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:06, March 22, 2026

GUANGZHOU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday warned the Philippine side to immediately cease infringement and provocative acts after a Philippine C-208 aircraft illegally intruded into the airspace over waters adjacent to Meiji Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao without the approval of the Chinese government.

Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said that the naval and air forces of the theater command had tracked and monitored the Philippine aircraft, issuing warnings to expel it in accordance with laws and regulations.

The Philippine side's acts constitute a serious violation of China's sovereignty, he said.

"We hereby solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease infringement and provocative acts, and to work together with China to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea region," Zhai said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)