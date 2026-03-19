China urges Philippines to stop infringement, provocations in South China Sea
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Philippine side to immediately stop infringement and provocations after two Philippine C-208 aircraft illegally intruded into the territorial airspace over China's Huangyan Dao without government approval.
Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said that naval and air forces dispatched by the theater command had warned and expelled the Philippine aircraft in accordance with the law and regulations.
"The actions of the Philippine side, seriously infringing upon China's sovereignty, are highly likely to lead to misunderstandings and misjudgments," Zhai said.
He said that the theater command forces remain on high alert at all times, to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and regional peace and stability.
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