Chinese defense ministry says any bid to disturb South China Sea will fail

Xinhua) 09:55, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Saturday warned that China's military remains on high alert and that any attempts to stir up trouble in the South China Sea will come to nothing.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made this comment in response to the so-called "joint patrol" recently conducted by the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia in the air and waters near Huangyan Dao.

Zhang criticized the United States and other non-regional countries following this show of force in the South China Sea, saying that they are the source of tensions in this region.

The Philippine side, Zhang added, has constantly made provocations and infringed upon Chinese interests, harming the common interests of regional countries. It is nothing but a pure troublemaker and a peace disruptor, he said.

"China exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over South China Sea islands and adjacent waters. The measures it has taken to protect its sovereignty and interests are legitimate, professional, prudent and undisputable," Zhang said.

The Chinese military will always be on high alert to ensure that no attempt to disturb the South China Sea succeeds and to maintain peace and stability in the region, he said.

