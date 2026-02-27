China condemns Philippines for disrupting peace, stability in South China Sea

Xinhua) 14:44, February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday criticized the Philippines for disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea, as it co-opted countries outside the region to organize so-called "joint patrols."

Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said the navy of the theater command conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Feb. 23 to 26.

The theater command forces will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, Zhai said.

