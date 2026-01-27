Chinese military slams Philippines for disrupting peace, stability in South China Sea

Xinhua) 15:39, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday criticized the Philippines for disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea, accusing it of co-opting countries outside the region to organize so-called "joint patrols."

Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said the navy of the theater command conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Jan. 25 to 26.

The theater command forces will resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, Tian said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)