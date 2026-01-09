Book details historical basis of China's sovereignty in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:38, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A new book examining the historical basis of China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea was released on Thursday in Beijing.

Titled "History and Facts of the South China Sea," the book is the outcome of a seven-year research project involving more than 10 scholars across China.

The book launch was jointly hosted by the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, based in Sanya City in south China's Hainan Province, the National Institute for South China Sea Studies and the Zhejiang Publishing United Group.

According to the publishers, the book draws on a wide range of Chinese and foreign archival materials and major historical events to examine China's historical presence and activities in the region.

It aims to address gaps in existing historical research and present evidence-based arguments to the international community in support of China's maritime claims.

The book approaches the South China Sea issue from multiple disciplines, including history, international law, international relations, cartography and geography, offering a broad analysis of the issue, the publishers said.

Wu Shicun, lead editor of the book and chairman of the Huayang Center, said at the book launch event that some existing publications on the South China Sea published overseas are rife with errors and misconceptions.

"In response, we in 2018 initiated the project to produce a book that directly addresses and corrects these flawed narratives, aiming to set the historical record straight," he noted.

Wu added that he believes the book will play a constructive role in clarifying facts surrounding the South China Sea issue and in strengthening China's voice and discourse on the matter internationally.

He also revealed that an English edition is planned for future release.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)