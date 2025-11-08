China urges the Philippines to cease provocations on South China Sea issue
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday urged the Philippines to cease its infringement, provocation and propaganda.
Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding recent joint military exercises held by the Philippines and extra-regional partners in the South China Sea.
Defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should neither target or harm the interests of a third party, nor undermine regional peace and stability, said the spokesperson.
He noted that the root cause of tensions in the South China Sea is that the Philippine side frequently draws in outside forces to conduct infringement and provocation.
Noting that the historical context and the rights and wrongs of the issue of the South China Sea are clear, Jiang said China rejects any unfounded accusations that propagate false narratives and distort legal facts.
"We will neither tolerate the blackmailing by those who provoke first and then play the victim, nor indulge provocations by those who stir up troubles in collusion with outside powers," he said.
"We will not give up efforts for peace, stability and development through coordination," he added.
Reiterating China's resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang urged the Philippine side to stop undermining joint efforts by regional countries in pursuing peace and development.
