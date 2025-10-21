China expels Australian P-8A in South China Sea
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Sunday expelled an Australian P-8A military aircraft that illegally intruded into China's territorial airspace over the Xisha Qundao, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Monday.
Li Jianjian, spokesperson for the Air Force of the theater command, said that the P-8A had illegally intruded into China's territorial airspace over the Xisha Qundao without the approval of the Chinese government.
The theater command had organized naval and air forces to conduct tracking and surveillance, take strong countermeasures, and issue warnings to drive the Australian aircraft away in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, Li said.
The spokesperson emphasized that Australia's actions had seriously violated China's sovereignty and posed a high risk of triggering maritime and air incidents.
"We sternly warn Australia to immediately cease its infringements and provocative acts," Li stressed. "The theater command's troops remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, and regional peace and stability."
Photos
Related Stories
- Provocations, threats in South China Sea will not succeed, says China
- Exhibition reaffirms China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Nanhai Zhudao in post-WWII order
- Chinese Coast Guard expels Philippine vessel illegally entering waters near Tiexian Jiao
- View of China's Huangyan Dao national nature reserve in South China Sea
- China rescues 10 Myanmar seafarers in South China Sea amid threats of Typhoon Bualoi
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.