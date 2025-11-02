PLA says Philippines' South China Sea "joint patrol" undermines regional peace, stability
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The recent "joint patrol" in the South China Sea, organized by the Philippines and involving non-regional countries, has severely undermined regional peace and stability, according to the Chinese military on Saturday.
The statement from Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, came after the Philippines conducted the so-called "joint patrol" from Oct. 30 to 31.
"The recent developments further confirm that the Philippines is acting as a troublemaker in the South China Sea issue and a disruptor of regional stability," Tian said.
The spokesperson emphasized that the PLA Southern Theater Command had mobilized forces to closely track and monitor the activities, adding that all such actions seeking to stir up trouble in the South China Sea "are under our firm control."
Tian said that the theater command's troops remain on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier calls for advancing Code of Conduct in South China Sea consultations
- Chinese FM spokesperson hits back at Philippine president's S.China Sea claims; expert says Manila-Tokyo cooperation to heighten tensions in region
- US Pacific Fleet confirms 2 US military aircraft crashed from aircraft carrier Nimitz in South China Sea in separate incidents
- China expels Australian P-8A in South China Sea
- Provocations, threats in South China Sea will not succeed, says China
- Exhibition reaffirms China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Nanhai Zhudao in post-WWII order
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.