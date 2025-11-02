PLA says Philippines' South China Sea "joint patrol" undermines regional peace, stability

Xinhua) 10:34, November 02, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The recent "joint patrol" in the South China Sea, organized by the Philippines and involving non-regional countries, has severely undermined regional peace and stability, according to the Chinese military on Saturday.

The statement from Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, came after the Philippines conducted the so-called "joint patrol" from Oct. 30 to 31.

"The recent developments further confirm that the Philippines is acting as a troublemaker in the South China Sea issue and a disruptor of regional stability," Tian said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the PLA Southern Theater Command had mobilized forces to closely track and monitor the activities, adding that all such actions seeking to stir up trouble in the South China Sea "are under our firm control."

Tian said that the theater command's troops remain on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

