Chinese premier calls for advancing Code of Conduct in South China Sea consultations

Xinhua) 13:26, October 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called for accelerating the consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and striving for an early conclusion.

Li made the remarks while addressing the 28th China-ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

