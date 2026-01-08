China committed to fostering peace, friendship, cooperation in South China Sea: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:40, January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to working with regional countries to foster a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation in the South China Sea, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a query on the recent rescue of a Philippine fisherman by a Chinese naval vessel in the South China Sea.

He noted that crew members of the navy vessel, conducting a routine patrol in waters under China's jurisdiction, rescued a distressed Philippine fisherman -- a humanitarian act that received widespread appreciation from Filipinos.

However, a spokesperson for the Philippine Navy dismissed the rescue as "propaganda."

Zhang retorted that certain individuals in the Philippines have sought to exploit their own fishermen as pawns for maritime infringements, provocations and sensationalist propaganda, adding that these actions put the fishermen in an awkward position and disregard their livelihoods and safety.

These hypocritical and cold-blooded individuals also made unfounded accusations against China, he said.

"Facts speak louder than words, and justice prevails in people's heart," Zhang said.

Zhang reaffirmed China's unwavering resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, reiterating that China is committed to working with regional countries to foster a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation in the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)