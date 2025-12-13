Chinese military urges Philippines to stop provocation in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:46, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Friday urged the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents in the South China Sea.

Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said in a press release that multiple Philippine light aircraft, without approval from the Chinese government, illegally intruded into the airspace of China's Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese naval and air forces conducted tracking, monitoring, warning, and resolute expulsion in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, Tian said.

Reiterating that Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory, he pledged that troops of the theater command remain on high alert and will firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.

