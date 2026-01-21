China Coast Guard dismantles illegal fish traps to safeguard sailing security in South China Sea

January 21, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2026 shows illegally planted fish traps dismantled by law enforcement officers aboard the China Coast Guard vessel Fuying patrolling the waters near the Xianbin Jiao in the South China Sea. The illegally planted fish traps were spotted by the China Coast Guard vessel Fuying patrolling the waters near the Xianbin Jiao in the South China Sea on Jan. 12.

Above the water the traps usually feature buoyant materials such as tires, foam, or iron barrels. Beneath the "tip of the iceberg" are ropes stretching dozens of to more than a hundred meters deep on which tree branches are attached to lure fish schools.

A law enforcement officer said the illegal fish traps are not easy to detect at sea due to their small size above water, yet they pose grave threats to sailing as the ropes or branches might get stuck in the propeller. Besides, tiny particles of tires, foam, or iron barrels could be absorbed by fish schools, threatening marine life and environment.

China Coast Guard will remain vigilant in patrols to the illegal fish traps lurking around. When detected, the traps would be dismantled immediately so as to safeguard sailing security and ecological well-being in the waters under China's jurisdiction. (Xinhua/Zhao Wenxuan)

