Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols in South China Sea
(Xinhua) 13:13, February 18, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military conducted naval and air combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters of the South China Sea from Sunday to Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organize the so-called joint patrols, which had undermined peace and stability in the region, said Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.
Forces of the theater command will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, Zhai added.
