China vows firm resolve in safeguarding its rights in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:56, March 19, 2026

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday stressed firm resolve in safeguarding China's rights in the South China Sea, slamming the "self-directed farce" by the Philippines.

China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao, including Huangyan Dao and their adjacent waters, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, commenting on the recent remarks from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The country's law-enforcement and rights-protection operations in waters within its jurisdiction are fully justified, Jiang said, adding that it took legitimate and lawful countermeasures that were professional and restrained in response to the recent provocations from the PCG.

"Taking journalists on-board during its so-called patrol missions to film videos and play up the 'victim's narrative' has become the not-so-surprising script for the Philippine side," he said.

Edited footage and fabricated lies will never change China's sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao nor will they sway China's firm resolve in safeguarding its rights in accordance with the law, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)