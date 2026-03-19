Anutin Charnvirakul re-elected Thailand's PM

Xinhua) 16:32, March 19, 2026

BANGKOK, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Anutin Charnvirakul, a candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party, was re-elected Thailand's prime minister after securing a simple majority in a vote cast by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Anutin, whose party holds the most seats in the freshly elected House of Representatives, was nominated for the prime minister's post against Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, which finished second in the February polls.

In a roll call vote, Anutin secured 293 votes in favor, surpassing the simple majority of 499 members in the lower house required for approval, House Speaker Sophon Zaram announced.

Natthaphong received 119 votes, Sophon added.

In his address, Anutin assured members of parliament and senators that he would collaborate with all representatives to ensure the country's prosperity and the public interest of its citizens.

Anutin is pending endorsement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to officially assume his new term as the 32nd prime minister of the Southeast Asian country.

His Bhumjaithai Party has announced its alliance with the third-placed election finisher, the Pheu Thai Party, and other small groups to form a coalition government.

Anutin has been the prime minister since last September after winning a parliamentary vote, following a ruling from Thailand's Constitutional Court that removed former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her premiership for violating the constitution over an ethics breach.

Last December, the People's Party attempted to table a no-confidence motion against Anutin's government, prompting Anutin to dissolve the House of Representatives and leading to a snap election.

The 59-year-old first entered politics in 1996 as an adviser to the foreign minister. He went on to serve as deputy commerce minister and later deputy public health minister from 2004 to 2006.

After a 5-year absence from the political arena, the former construction magnate returned in 2012 as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party. Since then, Anutin has served as deputy prime minister in several administrations and has held ministerial portfolios for public health and interior.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)