China Coast Guard expels Japanese boat intruding Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 08:14, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) expelled a Japanese fishing boat that had intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao on Monday.

The CCG took necessary control measures and issued warnings to expel the boat in accordance with the law, it said in a statement, while urging the Japanese side to immediately stop all infringement and provocative acts in relevant waters.

"We will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in the waters around Diaoyu Dao to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the CCG said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)