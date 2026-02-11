Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 09:46, February 11, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel formation on Tuesday conducted a patrol in China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was a rights protection operation carried out by the CCG in accordance with the law, a CCG statement said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.