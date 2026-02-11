We Are China

China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 09:46, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel formation on Tuesday conducted a patrol in China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was a rights protection operation carried out by the CCG in accordance with the law, a CCG statement said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)