Japanese fishing vessel expelled after illegally entering territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 10:08, December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Japanese fishing vessel was warned and expelled on Tuesday after illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao, a China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson said.

The CCG took necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings and drove the vessel away, according to CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun.

Stressing that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Liu urged the Japanese side to immediately cease all acts of infringement and provocation in these waters.

"The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection law enforcement operations in the waters of Diaoyu Dao to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)