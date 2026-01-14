Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 16:21, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel formation on Wednesday patrolled China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was carried out to protect China's rights in accordance with the law, according to a CCG statement.
