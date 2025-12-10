Languages

China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao

(Xinhua) 15:31, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, according to a CCG statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

