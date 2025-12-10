We Are China

China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 15:31, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, according to a CCG statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)