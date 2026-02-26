Home>>
Fujian Coast Guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen
(Xinhua) 09:56, February 26, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard on Wednesday conducted routine, lawful law-enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of the China Coast Guard.
Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard, said that Fujian Coast Guard vessel task forces have enhanced their law-enforcement patrols near Kinmen to strengthen control over the waters since the beginning of February.
Zhu noted that the move is effective in protecting the lives, property, and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese people in the fishing sector, including those from the Taiwan region, and in ensuring orderly navigation and operations in the waters around Xiamen and Kinmen.
