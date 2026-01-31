China Coast Guard deploys 550,000 vessel sorties for maritime rights protection

Xinhua) 11:19, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, China Coast Guard (CCG) authorities have deployed a total of 550,000 vessel sorties and 6,000 aircraft sorties to carry out missions protecting China's maritime rights, CCG chief Zhang Jianming said on Friday.

Zhang told a press conference that during this period, the CCG, in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and rules, prevented and handled infringements and provocations by relevant countries, effectively deterred "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and resolutely safeguarded China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

During the period, CCG conducted 134 patrols in China's territorial waters around Diaoyu Dao, with related operations covering 357 days in 2025.

Routine rights protection patrols are regularly carried out in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Yellow Sea, along with law enforcement patrols around Taiwan Island and its affiliated islets, as well as law enforcement and control operations in the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas, Zhang said.

Zhang noted that the CCG has also strengthened its capabilities for timely detection, rapid response and effective handling of foreign infringement activities.

