Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 09:10, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard has recently conducted law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, a spokesperson for a regional bureau of the China Coast Guard said on Thursday.

During the operation, the coast guard adopted measures including formation sailing, identification and verification, and radio warnings to tighten control over key sea areas, said Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard.

However, the Taiwan authorities and certain media outlets have maliciously hyped up the issue and distorted facts in an attempt to mislead the public, Zhu added.

The spokesperson further stressed that the coast guard will conduct regular law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen, resolutely safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests as well as the lives and property of fishermen from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

