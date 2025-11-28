Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol in waters near Kinmen
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard on Friday conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, said a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard.
Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard, said the Fujian coast guard has organized fleet formations to continuously intensify law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen since November.
Zhu noted that the coast guard has further enhanced maritime controls in relevant waters. Such measures have safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests as well as the lives and property of Chinese fishermen, including those from the Taiwan region, and have effectively maintained normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area, Zhu added.
