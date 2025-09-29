Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 09:16, September 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard has organized fleet formations to continuously intensify law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen since September, said a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard on Sunday.

Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard, noted that the coast guard has further enhanced maritime controls in relevant waters and actively ensured the safety during the fishing season.

Such measures have safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests as well as the lives and property of Chinese fishermen, including those from the Taiwan region, and have strongly maintained normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area, Zhu said.

