China Coast Guard rescues Filipino sailors falling overboard

Xinhua) 13:11, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) has saved 13 Filipino crew members from a shipwreck in the South China Sea, the CCG said on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, the CCG received a report that a foreign cargo ship capsized 55 nautical miles northwest of China's Huangyan Dao, with 21 Filipino crew members on board.

Upon receiving the report, the CCG dispatched two vessels to conduct rescue operations.

The rescue efforts are still underway, the CCG added.

