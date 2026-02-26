China Coast Guard drives away Philippine vessels illegally intruding into Huangyan Dao waters

Xinhua) 08:29, February 26, 2026

The China Coast Guard vessel Hebao lawfully expels a Philippine ship in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, the South China Sea, Feb. 21, 2026.

HUANGYAN DAO, South China Sea, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Saturday drove away Philippine vessels that illegally intruded into China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

Several Philippine vessels gathered and illegally entered the waters near Huangyan Dao at around midday on Feb. 21. The Philippine vessels photographed Chinese ships and made dangerous maneuvers by crossing the routes of CCG ships that were on patrol. The Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 was also observed loitering at a distance.

After repeated verbal warnings were ignored, the CCG vessels took regulatory steps in accordance with the law, including water cannon warning sprays and navigation route control, ultimately driving away the Philippine vessels.

Xinhua learned from the CCG on-site duty fleet that the CCG exercised restraint and acted rationally throughout the process, with all measures fully compliant with international law.

Despite recent severe weather and frequent maritime accidents in Huangyan Dao waters, the Philippines has assembled a large number of vessels in this sensitive area, using the pretext of "escort" and "rights protection" to stage a show, the CCG said.

China has consistently fulfilled its maritime rescue responsibilities, but will never allow any country to infringe upon its sovereignty under any pretext, it added.

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2026 shows a Philippine vessel illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

This screenshot shows the China Coast Guard vessel Hebao conducting warning water cannon discharge against Philippine ships illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, the South China Sea, Feb. 21, 2026.

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2026 shows a Philippine vessel illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

