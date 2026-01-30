Home>>
China coast guard patrols Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 14:27, January 30, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday conducted law enforcement patrols over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas.
In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the start of January, handling illegal and infringing vessels in accordance with the law and resolutely safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
During the patrols, the CCG also conducted emergency rescue operations for Filipino sailors from a shipwreck, ensuring maritime safety and order, it added.
