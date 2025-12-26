China Coast Guard vessel patrols Huangyan Dao
This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan patrolling in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao.
The CCG vessel Huangyan conducted routine patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao from November to December.
The operations of CCG vessels aimed to strengthen the management and control of the related maritime areas and firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. (Photo by Dai Xulong/Xinhua)
Law enforcers work on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Nov. 30, 2025.
Law enforcers have a meal on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Nov. 26, 2025.
This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows law enforcers of the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan conducting a patrol in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao.
China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao on Dec. 18, 2025.
A law enforcer broadcasts before a meal on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Dec. 5, 2025.
A law enforcer observes on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Nov. 22, 2025.
This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows law enforcers of the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan conducting a patrol in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao.
This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan patrolling in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao at sunset.
Law enforcers work on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Nov. 30, 2025.
A law enforcer exercises on the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huangyan during a patrol mission in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, Nov. 9, 2025.
Photos
