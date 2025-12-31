China Coast Guard patrols Huangyan Dao territorial sea, surrounding waters

Xinhua) 21:26, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Wednesday conducted law enforcement patrols in Huangyan Dao territorial sea and its surrounding waters.

In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the start of December.

In accordance with laws and regulations, the CCG has been regulating vessels engaged in illegal infringement and provocation, further strengthening control over relevant sea areas, and resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the statement.

