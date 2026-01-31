Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols around Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 13:14, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Saturday conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and the surrounding maritime and aerial areas.

The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement that since the beginning of January, it has organized naval and air forces to step up patrols and vigilance in the waters and airspace surrounding the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao, and resolutely countered infringement and provocative actions by individual countries in the region.

The move is aimed at resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty and security, and upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea region, the command said.

