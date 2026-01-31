PLA Bayi Aerobatic Team conducts training for 10th Singapore Airshow
Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force conduct training exercises for the 10th Singapore Airshow over the sea near Singapore's Changi Airport in Singapore, Jan. 30, 2026. (Photo by Zhu Jianghai/Xinhua)
