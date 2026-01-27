Chinese PLA aerobatic team's J-10 jets arrive in Singapore for airshow

Aircrafts of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force are pictured at Singapore's Changi Airport in Singapore, Jan. 27, 2026. Seven J-10 fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday ahead of the 10th Singapore Airshow, scheduled for Feb. 3-8. (Photo by Zhu Jianghai/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Seven J-10 fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday ahead of the 10th Singapore Airshow, scheduled for Feb. 3-8.

PLA Air Force spokesperson Xie Peng said this is the aerobatic team's 13th overseas flight demonstration, marking its return to the Singapore Airshow since the seventh edition in February 2020. The aircraft were accompanied by a YY-20A tanker plane, which allowed the aircraft to be refuelled in flight on the way to Singapore.

The team is scheduled to conduct multiple flight displays alongside aircraft from other participating countries. The take-off and landing airport and the display airspace are in different locations, with performances to be conducted over the sea.

Established 64 years ago, the aerobatic team has performed more than 800 times for over 800 delegations across more than 180 countries and regions.

